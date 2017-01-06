Prestigious Ballet Competition Comes To Missoula

The Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre (RMBT), which is based in Missoula, will once again be hosting the prestigious Vienna International Ballet Experience (VIBE). The five-day international dance challenge will be held in conjunction with the the second annual Art of Diplomacy conference and film festival. Charlene Campbell Carey, the Artistic Director of RMBT and the VIBE U.S.A. Director, discusses how the arts deepen human connections.

The events will take place January 10-14, 2016.

