Public Asked to Weigh In On What They Want In The Next MSU Billings Chancellor

The committee charged with finding the next chancellor at Montana State University Billings is asking for public input to help shape the future of the campus and its new leader. The panel is hosting a series of meetings November 3, 2017 at City College MSU Billings to gather those answers.

Among the questions the search committee is seeking from public input:

What do you think the new chancellor must accomplish in the next 3- to 5-years? What are the most significant opportunities and challenges the next chancellor must address within the first 2-years? What professional experiences must the next chancellor have to be a good match with the needs of the university at this time? What personal characteristics do you think the new chancellor needs to have? What are the points of pride at MSU Billings?

"The answers will really help us to finalize the position profile," says John Cech, chair of the search committee and a deputy commissioner of higher education. He says the comments will also help the search committee identify possible candidates and form interview questions.

Cech, the search committee, MSU President Waded Cruzado, and search consultant Betty Asher of Greenwood/Asher & Associates are hosting a series meetings with stakeholders at City College MSU Billings to gather input.

"We’re hoping to engage as many community and business leaders as possible," says Cech. He says everyone is welcome to attend the noon gathering. He does request people RSVP since lunch will be served. Cech says people can also email responses to him if they are unable to attend the sessions on Friday.

Cruzado named MSU faculty member and administrator Ron Larsen as interim chancellor last February. He succeeded Mark Nook, who resigned to take a job as president of University of Northern Iowa. Larsen has indicated he will apply for the position.

Cech says the planned timetable is to present a list of finalists to the MSU President by the end of February. The Montana Board of Regents will have to approve the choice.