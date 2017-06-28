Rep Gianforte Assigned To Natural Resources, Government Oversight Committees

Congressman Greg Gianforte has been assigned to serve on two congressional committees — one focused on natural resources, and the other on government oversight. Republican Greg Gianforte announced his committee assignments on Wednesday.

As a member of the House Natural Resources Committee, Gianforte will help craft policy on a wide range of topics, including public lands, mining, wildlife and Indian country.



Gianforte said landing a spot on the committee was a top priority after being sworn in last week.

"In large part, effective leadership here will allow us to revitalize Montana’s natural resources in a responsible way. Because of its oversight on public lands there’s an opportunity to work to improve access for sportsmen and I look forward to doing that as well," Gianforte said.

Former Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, who is now Interior secretary, also served on the Natural Resources Committee. Gianforte is serving out Zinke's term.

Gianforte will also serve on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is the chamber's watchdog arm against government fraud and waste.

