Resounds: Laura Pritchett, Caroline Patterson

Laura Pritchett (left), Caroline Patterson
Credit Courtesy of Laura Pritchett and Caroline Patterson

This episode of Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains features two successful contemporary women writers with a passion for telling fascinating stories of the people and places of American West: Laura Pritchett and Caroline Patterson


Laura Pritchett is a Colorado-based author with a deep appreciation and understanding of the people and landscape of the Rocky Mountain West. Her novel Stars Go Blue was the winner of the 2015 High Plains Book Award. Her new novel The Blue Hour has just been released. 

 Caroline Patterson is a fourth generation Montanan. A frequent contributor to numerous journals and regional magazines, she was also the editor of Montana Women Writers: A Geography of the Heart. Her new collection of short stories, Ballet at the Moose Lodge, was published in 2017.

