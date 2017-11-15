Resounds: Yellowstone Repertory Theater, Jessica Jane Hart

On this episode of Resounds, co-hosts Corby Skinner and Anna Paige speak with director, producer and filmmaker Jessica Jane Hart, whose recent documentary Makoshioka just made its debut on Montana PBS. Jessica grew up in Billings and has spent the last 10 years working in Germany, New York, Montana and California. Her next project will take her to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to document the work flutist Kaori Fujii is doing with the Kinshasa Symphony Orchestra and Music Beyond in central Africa.

Then, Corby and Anna hear from Yellowstone Repertory Theater founders Dina Brophy, Caitlin Hart, and Craig Huisenga. Since announcing the formation of this new, professional theater company in Billings in February, they’ve acquired nonprofit status and are about to launch their debut season with three plays beginning in November, 2017, and running through June, 2018, including Doubt, a Parable by John Patrick Shanley, The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, and Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley.