Sen Daines Plans Telephone Town Hall Thursday Night

Senator Steve Daines will hold a town hall via telephone tonight, (Thursday, Feb. 16) from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., according to a representative from the Missoula office.

To join the call, text "SenatorDaines" — one word — to 828-282, or call your local Daines' office.



Sen. Daines' Montana Offices:

Great Falls

104 4th Street North, Ste. 302

Great Falls, MT 59401

p: (406) 453-0148

Bozeman

13 S. Willson Ave. Ste. 8

Bozeman, MT 59718

p: (406) 587-3446

Kalispell

40 2nd St East, Suite 211

(KM Building)

Kalispell, Montana 59901

p: (406) 257-3765

Hardin

310 N Center

Hardin MT 59034

p: (406) 665-4126

Billings

222 N. 32nd Street, Ste. 100

Billings, MT 59101

p: (406) 245-6822

Helena

30 West 14th Street, Ste. 206

Helena, MT 59601

p: (406) 443-3189

Billings

222 N. 32nd Street, Ste. 100

Billings, MT 59101

p: (406) 245-6822



