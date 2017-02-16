Sen Daines Plans Telephone Town Hall Thursday Night

Senator Steve Daines will hold a town hall via telephone tonight, (Thursday, Feb. 16) from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., according to a representative from the Missoula office.
To join the call, text "SenatorDaines" — one word — to 828-282, or call your local Daines' office.
Sen. Daines' Montana Offices:
Great Falls
104 4th Street North, Ste. 302
Great Falls, MT 59401
p: (406) 453-0148
Bozeman
13 S. Willson Ave. Ste. 8
Bozeman, MT 59718
p: (406) 587-3446
Kalispell
40 2nd St East, Suite 211
(KM Building)
Kalispell, Montana 59901
p: (406) 257-3765
Hardin
310 N Center
Hardin MT 59034
p: (406) 665-4126
Billings
222 N. 32nd Street, Ste. 100
Billings, MT 59101
p: (406) 245-6822
Helena
30 West 14th Street, Ste. 206
Helena, MT 59601
p: (406) 443-3189
Billings
222 N. 32nd Street, Ste. 100
Billings, MT 59101
p: (406) 245-6822