Sen. Tester Has 'Productive Conversation' With President During White House Meeting

Montana Senator Jon Tester met with President Donald Trump at the White House today. Tester, a Democrat, characterized the meeting as a ‘productive conversation’.

"My message was this: I will work with President Trump when I can, and I will hold him accountable when I must," says Tester.

The senator says he hand-delivered a letter to Trump. It encouraged the president to help Tester do several things including reform the nation’s campaign finance system.

"I also raised concerns about his communications ban that’s forcing CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) to ignore inquiries from congressional offices and not respond to the concerns of Montana seniors and Medicare beneficiaries," Tester says. "The president’s communications ban is very troubling and is having a negative impact on Montana."

Tester also wants Trump to exempt more Department of Veterans Affairs employees from the federal workforce hiring freeze. He also discouraged the administration from selling off or transferring federal lands.



