Signal Outage in Sheridan

Update for Sheridan Area Listeners

Site access conditions to the Red Grade site and winter safety concerns are taken into consideration as YPR engineer Jim Nichols and a partner engineer joins him in trouble shooting. With a replacement transmitter and supplies loaded, the duo has worked with limited daylight to assess and begin equipment changes. Ultimately, the engineers have discovered that moisture penetrated and compromised the antenna system. (The antenna itself is located up a 40-foot high tower.) Repairs are anticipated to be completed by end-of-day Thursday.

Meanwhile, we hope you are able to stream YPR audio on your phone, tablet, and computer by connecting via ypradio.org.