The Silver Theater Will Be Demolished Due To Roof Collapse

The Silver in Missoula began demolition Tuesday after the roof collapsed under heavy snow Feb. 4.

Officials with the Silver Foundation posted this statement to their official Facebook page yesterday:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 15, 2017

The Silver Foundation would like to provide our community with an update regarding the condition and future of the Silver Theatre.

Following the collapse of the auditorium ceiling, we have been working with a demolition crew and the City of Missoula to ensure safety needs with the remaining structures, gas lines, and neighboring buildings are being addressed. We secured a demolition permit and have undergone asbestos testing. Additionally, Northwestern Energy has capped and rerouted the gas line, so there is no longer natural gas access to the property.

While the front part of the building retains some structural integrity, we have decided to proceed with a full demolition. The demolition of the two remaining parts of our building began yesterday and will last into next week. All safety precautions will continue to be taken with the street, neighboring buildings, and alley during the demolition process.

We extend our deep gratitude to the Missoula community for their continued support, friendship, and understanding during this difficult time.

The Missoulian reports, officials with the Missoula Foundation say that they do not believe the Silver Theater will be rebuilt after it is demolished.

The 14th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, which kicks off tomorrow, had been scheduled to host screenings at the Missoula-based community center for theater, music, and arts. An updated schedule online reflects venue changes.