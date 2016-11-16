Standing Rock Rallies Echo Across Montana

By Nov 16, 2016

Amber Noseep (left), a student from Montana State University who has spent time on the frontline and who just returned from Standing Rock, and Hilary Parker (right), one of the organizers of the Standing with Standing Rock rally in Bozeman.
Credit (Photo Courtesy of Alexander Newby/@TeaRoadTiger)

Demonstrators across the nation rallied Tuesday, November 15 to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline. In Bozeman, over 300 people answered the call outside the courthouse.

Montana State University student Amber Noseep was one of them.
She spoke to YPR's Brie Ripley about the most surprising part of the protest.


Other rallies in Montana on Tuesday included ones in Helena, Great Falls, Billings, and Missoula, including outside of the Missoula Army Corps of Engineers Office.

Standing Rock Protest
Dakota Access Pipeline

