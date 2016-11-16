Standing Rock Rallies Echo Across Montana

Demonstrators across the nation rallied Tuesday, November 15 to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline. In Bozeman, over 300 people answered the call outside the courthouse.
Montana State University student Amber Noseep was one of them.
She spoke to YPR's Brie Ripley about the most surprising part of the protest.
Other rallies in Montana on Tuesday included ones in Helena, Great Falls, Billings, and Missoula, including outside of the Missoula Army Corps of Engineers Office.
#StandingwithStandingRock in Montana right now! Keep our Missouri clean! #WaterIsLife #NoDapl @jfkeeler @RuthHHopkins @POTUS pic.twitter.com/yypAh8CwvY
— TRT (@TeaRoadTiger) November 15, 2016
Over 100 #NODAPL activists gathered on the Oval today in protest of the Dakota Access pipeline. Story to follow. pic.twitter.com/2oXXGYns1T
— Montana Kaimin (@MontanaKaimin) November 15, 2016
At Wells Fargo bank downtown Billings, Montana. #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/MnWMoK5ZK9
— Rich Smith (@Rooselk) November 15, 2016