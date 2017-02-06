Stories Sans Visuals Debut At Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival will experiment with programming sans visuals for the first time this year.

That's because audio producer and University of Montana journalism professor, Jule Banville, knows there's a demand for Montana-made audio documentaries. After piloting the successful Last Best Podcast Festival last fall, Banville sought a way to do something like that again on a larger scale.

"When I was thinking about who does this kind of thing the best, I thought of Big Sky Documentary Film Festival," said Banville.

Even with an international reputation drawing an average crowd size of 20,000, Executive Director Rachel Gregg says the festival programmers are unafraid to experiment with programming content.

Festival-goers will be able to visit a "Listen Lounge" hosted at the Montgomery Distillery.

There, they will find iPads that offer a digital menu of audio documentaries curated and mostly produced by Banville.

The fourteenth annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival runs between February 17-26, 2017.

You can find more information about Banville's audio storytelling work by following this link.