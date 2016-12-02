Tin Soldiers Documentary Screening Fundraiser for Eagle Mount

Tin Soldiers is a movie about people overcoming physical challenges to excel at adaptive sports.

There will be a special screening of this independent movie on Monday night, Dec. 5, 2016, in Billings, as a fundraiser for Eagle Mount, a program to enhance the lives of those with disabilities through recreation.

Ben Duffy, one of the film’s producers, says this film is about people who push themselves to accomplish something in athletics that others rarely do and with passion.

“They have a will to live life that they want, and if they can do it, anyone can do it,”said Duffy.

The movie spotlights amputees, and those with spina bifida, paralysis and cerebral palsy who push themselves to perform. It features Paralympic athlete Alana Nichols, the first person to win gold in both the summer and winter games, double amputee Zach Ruhl, WCMX rider Quinn Waitley, and 3 year old adaptive athlete Abel Rose.

The screening of Tin Soldiers for Eagle Mount is Monday night, Dec. 5, 2016, at the Art House Cinema and Pub, 109 N. 30th St., Billings. The doors open at 6:00pm, the movie starts at 6:30pm. Tickets are $10 online at Eagle Mount Billings or $12 at the door.