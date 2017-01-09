Two Dead In Shooting Near Lolo

A man and a woman are dead and another man is in custody after a shooting at a residence west of Lolo earlier this afternoon.



Brenda Bassett is the spokeswoman for Missoula County Sheriff’s Office:

"When deputies arrived there was a suspect inside. We had our negotiator talk with him for several minutes until he decided to surrender without incidence."

Law enforcement officers responded to reports of shots fired around 4:30 this afternoon.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Detectives are currently on route to the scene. We’ll have more details as they become available.

