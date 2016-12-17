Upcoming Programing Changes

Please join us in welcoming a host of new program changes at Yellowstone Public Radio starting on Saturday, January 7th!

9:00AM: Only a Game will replace Marketplace Weekend. Only a Game is “an award-winning weekly sports magazine hosted by veteran NPR commentator Bill Littlefield . . . Only A Game is radio for the serious sports fan and the steadfast sports avoider. Produced by WBUR in Boston, Only A Game puts sports in perspective with intelligent analysis, insightful interviews and a keen sense of humor.” Archived programs and more info at the link.

10:00AM: Wait Wait . . . Don’t Tell Me! moves from its current spot on Sundays at 5pm and replaces The Best of Car Talk.

1:00PM: TED Radio Hour will replace Zorba Pastor On Your Health. TED Radio Hour is “a journey through fascinating ideas: astonishing inventions, fresh approaches to old problems, new ways to think and create. Based on Talks given by riveting speakers on the world-renowned TED stage, each show is centered on a common theme – such as the source of happiness, crowd-sourcing innovation, power shifts, or inexplicable connections – and injects soundscapes and conversations that bring these ideas to life.” Archived programs and more info at the link.

2:00PM Mountain Stage will replace The Midnight Special. “For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond. Archived programs and more info at the links.

Travel with Rick Steves will move into the Sunday at 5pm slot vacated by Wait Wait. “Travel with Rick Steves is a weekly one-hour conversation about travel, cultures, people, and the things we find around the world that give life its extra sparkle. Rick Steves is the leading authority on travel to Europe, and is extending his interest to global topics.”