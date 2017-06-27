In Wake Of CBO Score, McConnell Delays Vote On Senate Health Care Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will delay a vote on the Senate’s health care bill until after the July 4 recess.

The Better Care Reconciliation Act would lead to 22 million more uninsured people by 2026, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The scoring has led some Senate Republicans to say they won’t vote for it.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff), health policy reporter for Vox and co-host of the podcast “The Weeds,” about what’s in the Senate bill in its current form.

