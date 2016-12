Hatred is a learned behavior. Racism is a learned behavior.

How do we instead teach our children to love, empathize, and include?

The Montana Racial Equity Project is hosting a series of free workshops in Bozeman Monday, November 28, to teach parents how to talk to their children about race.

You can find information about the "How To Talk To Your Kids About Race" workshops on the Montana Racial Equity Project website or on the workshop Facebook event page.