Billings Gazette Editor Invites You To Be Muslim Too

Billings Gazette editor Darrell Ehrlick was raised Methodist, studied religion as an undergraduate, then attended seminary. Now he's Muslim. YPR's Brie Ripley spoke with Ehrlick about why he took pen to his opinion column to announce his decision to convert.

Ehrlick says opinion pieces are like personal invitations to engage in critical conversations.

"I stopped counting after 100 responses," said Ehrlick, referring to the calls and e-mails he received after 'From the editor: I am Muslim' published.

The overwhelmingly positive responses to this piece didn't surprise the editor of Montana's largest newspaper.

"It just goes to show how engaged our community is here," said Ehrlick.

"And I'm proud of that."