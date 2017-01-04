Capitol Connections: Appropriation Committee Leaders Preview the Budget

By 1 hour ago

Legislative Fiscal Analyst Amy Carlson presents a budget overview to a joint work session of the House Appropriations Committee and the Senate Finance and Claims Committee.
Credit Jackie Yamanaka

Governor Steve Bullock and legislative leaders say Montana’s state budget will get more intense focus during the 65th Legislature than in recent years. Officials are coming to this session facing declining revenues from natural resource extraction and lower tax collections that aren’t sufficient to pay for existing government services.


In the January 4, 2017 Capitol Connections public affairs program,  House Appropriations Chair Nancy Ballance, R-Hamilton, and House Appropriations Vice Chair Kelly McCarthy, D-Billings, offer their overviews on the status of Montana’s budget.  

