Capitol Connections: Montana American Indian Caucus

There are 9 American Indian legislators in the 65th Montana Legislature, according to self-reporting to the Legislative Services Division. That’s about 6% of the 150 members. These 9 lawmakers have joined forces with at least 7 other legislative colleagues with American Indian constituents to form the Montana American Indian Caucus.


Each Tuesday, the American Indian Caucus has a scheduled meeting at lunch to talk about issues. There is no specific leader of the caucus, but Senator Lea Whitford has led the effort to make sure the caucus meets regularly. The duties of caucus chair rotates among the members. 

Whitford and Representative Sharon Stewart Peregoy sat down to talk in this week’s Capitol Connection about the caucus and some of the issues important to the members. Topics include, buffalo, vote by mail, the HELP Act/Medicaid Expansion, infrastructure investment, and aquatic invasive species.

