Evening Newscast: Friday, Feb 10

By Brie Ripley 51 minutes ago


  • The Teton County Commission in Wyoming has declared a state of emergency for the Teton Village area because of weather related issues, including power outages, heavy snowfall and increased risk of avalanches
     
  • Maine Senator Angus King and Montana Senator Jon Tester are co-sponsoring a bill aimed at improving the quality of rural communications
     
  • Authorities in eastern Idaho say a Wyoming man was killed in an avalanche yesterday while snowmobiling in the McCoy Creek area
     
  • A bill that would increase penalties for anyone who injures someone else's animal while it on the owner's property is advancing through the Wyoming Legislature
     
  • Governor Steve Bullock says he's pleased lawmakers advanced his nearly $300-million-dollar infrastructure package largely intact to the full House Appropriations committee
     
  • Crews are working day and night to restore power that was knocked out to parts of Teton County by a storm earlier this week
     
  • Montana's Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks is creating a new bureau to manage the prevention, detection and control of invasive mussels
     
  • A legislative committee has tabled a bill that would abolish Montana's death penalty
     
  • An oil pipeline company has been fined $1-million-dollars for a spill in Montana that released 31,000 gallons into the Yellowstone River and contaminated a city's water supply in 2015
     
  • The Wyoming Senate Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee has endorsed two abortion related bills
     
  • Now that President Donald Trump's travel ban is on hold, Missoula groups bringing refugees to the Garden City say they have a bit more breathing room than they've had in a while
     
  • Montana Department of Transportation Director Mike Tooley says a proposal to increase the state's fuel tax will be introduced in the Legislature next week
