Evening Newscast: Monday, August 28

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's dormant campaign committee recently sold a motorhome at a steep discount to a Montana legislator.

There’s a deadline for public comments coming up on a proposal to have the state take over management of a section of National Forest land.

Many wheat farmers facing low prices have turned this year to other crops, including chickpeas and lentils, in hopes of turning a profit.

University of Wyoming is looking to add a tourism bachelor's degree program in an effort to help diversify the state's economy.

A 52-year-old Montana woman competing in a northern Idaho endurance event is in fair condition at a hospital after being struck by an event support vehicle.