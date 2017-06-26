- A 17-year study of mule deer in southwest Wyoming concludes that the deer have not habituated to oil and gas wells on their winter range
- Montana Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines says he’ll decide whether to support his party’s health care bill after hearing from constituents at a telephone town hall Wednesday
- Yellowstone National Park is taking steps toward turning part of its bison trap at the northern edge of the park into a certified brucellosis quarantine facility
- Two years after the Air Force opened the massive Powder River Training Complex over the Northern Plains, ranchers impacted by military aircraft exercises say progress has been made in addressing disruption
- The 90th Missile Wing at Wyoming's F.E. Warren Air Force Base has a new commander
- Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in northwest Wyoming is offering novice mountain climbers a way to safely get the thrill of climbing without a rope
- Republicans dominate Wyoming politics like no other state without relying on the old political trick of gerrymandering, or adjusting political boundaries to gain an unfair advantage among voters
- Montana authorities say they found homemade bombs in a Roundup home after the arrest of a man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper
- The Wind River in central Wyoming has fallen below flood stage after nearly three weeks of running over its banks because of melting mountain snow pack
Evening Newscast: Monday, June 26
By Brie Ripley • 36 minutes ago