- U.S. officials say grizzly bears in the Yellowstone National Park region are no longer threatened; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will turn over grizzly bear management to Montana, Idaho and Wyoming by late July
- Air Force investigators have identified the remains of a New Mexico-based airman who vanished in the mountains of Montana in June 1974
- Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso says the GOP health care proposal isn't perfect but is a vast improvement over the current law enacted by President Barack Obama and Democrats
- University of Montana officials say several applicants have shown interest in the university president position, many of whom have held leadership positions at other higher education campuses
- An insurance study links increased car crash claims to legalized recreational marijuana
Evening Newscast: Thursday, June 22
By Brie Ripley • 3 minutes ago