- The U.S. Department of the Interior will pay nearly $465 million this year to local governments primarily in rural areas that have come to rely on the funds because they cannot levy taxes on federal lands
- A U.S. District Court judge has ruled that the federal government may jointly administer some services to the two tribes on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming
- Wyoming brought in about $1.3 million from an oil and gas lease sale of federal land
- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says removing bureaucratic obstacles to development on federal land can create jobs and offer hope to nearby communities
- The race won by Gianforte seemed destined to break records when outside groups began pouring money into the contest. In all, such groups poured in more than $6 million, most to support Gianforte
- A state judge and former Republican legislator from Billings has formed an exploratory committee to consider a run against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in 2018
- Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks euthanized two grizzly bears for preying on livestock in Montana
- The star of an Outdoor Channel hunting show has been fined $23,000 and given a suspended jail sentence for poaching in Wyoming
Evening Newscast: Tuesday, June 27
By Brie Ripley • 1 hour ago