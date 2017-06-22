Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Evening Newscast: Wednesday, June 21

By Brie Ripley 3 hours ago

Credit Flickr Creative Commons

  • Montana Republican Greg Gianforte was sworn in as the newest member of Congress, a month after he body slammed a reporter who asked him a question about the GOP health care bill
  • A group of Montana individuals and organizations is calling a voter-approved list of crime victims' rights a "hostile takeover of the state constitution"
  • A portrait of President Donald Trump will be hanging once again in the Jackson Town Hall in northwest Wyoming
  • The U.S. Postal Service has officially unveiled a first-of-its kind stamp that transforms with the touch of a finger and is dedicated to this summer's total solar eclipse
Tags: 
YPR Evening Newscast