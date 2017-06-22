Grizzly Hunting Unlikely In 2017, Wildlife Managers Say

By MTPR News 9 hours ago
  • Managers in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho have all said it's unlikely any grizzly hunting will be allowed in 2017.
    Managers in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho have all said it's unlikely any grizzly hunting will be allowed in 2017.
    Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Originally published on June 22, 2017 5:12 pm

Montana, Wyoming and Idaho officials say they won't declare open season on grizzly bears once federal Endangered Species Act protections are lifted for them in the Yellowstone National Park region.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Thursday announced that it plans to de-list Yellowstone Grizzlies at the end of July. That means that the three states surrounding the park will take over jurisdiction of Yellowstone-area bears. Those states have already submitted management plans that allow for limited hunting.

But state officials say there is no rush, and managers in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho have all said it's unlikely any hunting will be allowed this year.

At a meeting of state, tribal and federal grizzly bear managers in Choteau Tuesday, Martha Williams, the head of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said:

“We often think as a species as being listed and then de-listed. We think of it as a switch. Can we just get to de-listing? It’s a continuum, it’s a process of recovery. It’s not just one day listed and the next day de-listed. And that Montana and the other states have been engaged in this for a long time.”

The federal government previously tried to de-list Yellowstone grizzlies in 2007. A lawsuit stopped that action, saying more study of bears’ food sources was needed. At least one conservation group has said it plans to sue over this de-listing plan as soon as the courts allow it.

Copyright 2017 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.

Tags: 
Martha Williams
Grizzlies
Grizzly Bear
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Yellowstone National Park
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks

Related Content

Grizzly Bear Committee Gathers To Talk De-listing, Future Management

By Jun 21, 2017

Endangered Species Act protections for grizzly bears that have been in place for more than three decades are poised to be peeled back soon. This week state and federal land managers from the Rocky Mountain west are meeting talk about what that means for the future of grizzly bear management and recovery.

The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, or IGBC is spending three days in Choteau this week working on a five-year-plan to guide management of grizzlies as the bear’s population grows.

Concern Over Habituated Bears Closes Glacier's Avalanche Creek Trail

By MTPR News Jun 20, 2017

Glacier National Park officials have temporarily closed a popular trail due to increased bear activity. Officials closed Avalanche Creek Trail on the west side of the Park Monday after receiving reports of six different grizzly bears approaching people in the last week.

According to the press release, the bears are showing some signs of habituation, meaning they appear more comfortable than what is natural around humans.

To Keep Predators Away, Montana Ranchers Compost Dead Cattle

By Jun 15, 2017

Livestock death is part of ranching. At some point, ranchers have to deal with dead animals, from things like difficult births, disease, and weather extremes. And in southwest Montana, those dead animals can also attract unwelcome visitors — wolves and black bears looking for an easy meal.

Grizzly Bear Killed Near Whitefish, Officials Say

By Jun 2, 2017

State and federal wildlife officials are investigating the shooting death of a male grizzly bear west of Whitefish.

Investigators with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks say the 4-year-old bear’s body was dumped over the Farm to Market Road bridge and into the Stillwater River sometime between May 25 and 28. It was then found downstream by recreationalists and retrieved by officials last Sunday.

Public Invited to Learn More About Grizzlies

By May 12, 2016
Thomas D. Mangelsen

A public discussion is scheduled Saturday, May 14, 2016, in Billings to discuss the fate of grizzly bears that live in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem.

Journalist Todd Wilkinson from Bozeman and grizzly bear biologist Dr. David Mattson will present a slide show and talk about the grizzly in the environment.

Wilkinson is the author of the book on one of the most famous grizzly sows of the Greater Yellowstone, 399.