Listen: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on Mountain Stage

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - "Diamonds & Gold," live on Mountain Stage.

In a 20-year recording career that began when he was just 16, Louisiana born guitarist and songwriter Kenny Wayne Shepherd has become one of the most recognizable players in all of rock music. The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band appears on this week's Mountain Stage with songs from their latest release "Lay It On Down," including "Diamonds & Gold," heard here.

This episode was recorded in Athens, OH with our friends at Ohio University and WOUB Public Media. You'll hear performances by Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Paula Cole, LADAMA, Matt the Electritian and Angela Perley & The Howlin' Moons. Find a station in your area here.

