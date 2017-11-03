Memorials Scheduled For Governor Judy Martz

Public memorials are scheduled Friday in Helena and Saturday in Butte for former Montana Governor Judy Martz, the state's first and only female governor and lieutenant governor to date.

Martz will be lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Republican died Monday after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 74.

On Saturday, there will be a "celebration of life" ceremony at the Butte Civic Center. Martz's family says the public is welcome at both events.

Martz served only one-term as Governor, elected in 2000, and did not seek re-election. She was former Governor Mark Racicot's Lieutenant Governor from 1995-2000 and before that was a field representative for former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns.

Martz was also an Olympic speed skater in the 1964 Winter Games and Miss Rodeo Montana.

Martz and her husband Harry had two children.