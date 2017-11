All the leaves are brown, and the sky is gray, and The Psychedelic Circus arrives this Friday night to brighten your day! Join Joan Richarde and Doc Sandoz Friday, Nov. 17, as they mine psychedelic musical gems from 10 p.m. to midnight. We guarantee a musically induced trip to distant corners of the known universe. Fasten your seat-belt and come along for the ride!



