Senator Daines Holds Tele-Town Hall, Yacks On Horn With Constituents

U.S. Senator Steve Daines, R-MT, held a Town Hall over the phone for 25,000 Montanans last night.

According to a spokesperson, a telecommunication system dialed 200,000 subscribers at 6:15 p.m. yesterday evening.

The tele-Town Hall comes just days after about 3 dozen constituents confronted Daines at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport demanding to speak to him face-to-face. Daines declined at that time.

Daines posted on Twitter about 2-hours prior to the conference call that he would be hosting a Tele-Town Hall, along with instructions on how to be added to the dialing list.

I’m holding a telephone townhall tonight at 6:15MT/8:15ET. Text “SenatorDaines” to 828282 now to join the call. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) February 16, 2017

Daines took individual calls that were vetted by a call screener. He responded to questions about plans to replace the Affordable Care Act, why he chose to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a debate on Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination as attorney general, and his vote for Betsy DeVos education secretary.

A spokesperson says that folks who would prefer to join via landline may call any one of the Senator's offices to be added to the dialing system. Those numbers are listed at the bottom of Daines' official website.

Joining the dial-list now will ensure a call next time Daines hosts a Town Hall over the phone.