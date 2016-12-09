Standing Rock Attendee Weighs Protest and Privilege

By & Dec 9, 2016

Phil Griffin went to the Standing Rock protest with his wife and a few friends. Upon returning home, his perception changed (Right to left: Dan Cohn, Sydney Ausen, and Phil Griffin).
Credit Caitlin Cromwell

23 year-old Billings artist Phil Griffin went to Standing Rock from the standpoint of someone concerned over human-caused climate change. Upon arrival, however, Griffin soon learned more about himself and his blind spot for his own white privilege.


Griffin estimates that over Thanksgiving weekend, around 85% of the attendees were white. This made Griffin uncomfortable and caused him to look deeper into why he was there, and how his being there undercut what the Native Americans who have an ancestral connection to the land in question were trying to say and do.

So Griffin and his friends left Standing Rock earlier than they had planned, not out of a lack of commitment but from a newfound understanding and respect.

While they could stand in solidarity with the Native Americans gathered there, their presence also spoke to a failure to understand the true nature of defending ancestral land, owned by treaty, more than a century after a way of life was changed forever.

Griffin wrote about his experience for Last Best News and reflected on his experience with YPR's Brie Ripley.

Tags: 
Standing Rock Protest
North Dakota
Dakota Access Pipeline
Privilege
White Privilege

Related Content

'Protectors' Gather In Montana, Show Solidarity With Standing Rock Sioux

By editor Sep 14, 2016

Montanans joined in organizing four of the estimated 200 events nationwide yesterday in support of the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Environmental and tribal organizations rallied in Poplar, Lame Deer, Whitefish and Missoula, where our Flathead Valley reporter Nicky Ouellet and Missoula reporter Cole Grant gathered these stories.

A Big Win For The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe In Pipeline Dispute

By Dec 5, 2016

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The big news coming out of North Dakota and it's about the future of a controversial oil pipeline. The Army Corps of Engineers announced yesterday it will not approve a building permit for the key and final section of the Dakoda Access pipeline.

Do You Want To Learn How To Dismantle Hatred In Your Neighborhood?

By Nov 17, 2016
(Photo Courtesy of Forward Montana)
(Photo Courtesy of Forward Montana)

When Last Best News journalist Ed Kemmick broke the story about hateful comments posted online by a Bilings business owner, he wasn't expecting the online news site to crash, too.

YPR's Brie Ripley spoke with Kemmick and Forward Montana Deputy Director Kiah Abbey about hatespeech, bigotry, and how to be a good neighbor.